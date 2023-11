IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Shikraparian, Filtration Plant, G-6/3, Babul-Salam, Marvi, Waheedabad, Sohadran Road, Khanna Dak, Alipoor, F-8, G - 10 Center, I-8/2, I-10/2, G-13/4, F-11/4, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kari, Birut, Kaldana, Nimble, Patriata, Upper Topa, Anguri, Park Enclave, Scheme-II, Chhata Bakhtawar, Sohdran Road, Anguri, UC Road, Coral, Comstick, Khanna East, Rahara, Ghori Garden, Khanna-2, Azad Shaheed Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Saidpur Road, Faizabad, B.B. Hospital, Curry Road, Khanna Road, Khanna II, Al Noor Colony, Muslim Town, Sector 4, APHS, Gangal, Zafarul Haq, Dhok Khaba, Gulshanabad, Jama Masjid, Industrial, Quaidabad, Gwalmandi, Abu Bakar, Amin Town, Kayani Road, Askari XI, Ameer Hamza Colony, Shams Colony, Noon, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Jahangir Road, RIC, Rawalpindi.III, SPD.II, Rahimabad, Makkah Chowk , Chaklala Garrison, Rahmatabad.II, NPF.II, Sarwar Shaheed, MSF, CNC, Topi Pump, AOWHS, KH Road, Shahpur, Gulistan Fatima, Qureshiabad, Cantt. Chakri, Sehala College, Sagri, Kahota City.II, Kallar Syedan, Ghazin Khan, New Mandira, PAECHS, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, Gagan, Humayun Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Museum, Shahia, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Lalazar, Ahmednagar, Burhan, Musa, Hattian, Qaziabad, Power Channel Company, Bara Zee, Attock Rural, Shamsabad, Kachhari, Dhok Fateh, DI Colony, Muslim Town, Malhwali, Soni, Kharapah.

, Minawala, Qutbal, Pari, Dharnal, Galial, Fateh Jang Rural, Laniwala, Anjara Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, Sanaullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kohar, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Jakhar, M. Riyaz Shaheed, Dinah. 1 Bakrala, Bhagwal, Chakkiam, New Sanghui, Dinah. 4 City, Mumtaz Shaheed, Sandal, Jermot, Mill Awan, Kantrila, Kangar Thati Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Ara Bazar, Murid, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk. , Jandawan, Dhadyal Express, Khanpur, Sehigalabad, Pannawal, Dandut, Rawal, Tuba, PD Khan, Sagarpur, Dhalla, Dhadanka, Murt, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Khahian Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 01:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rivergarden.I&II, Swan Garden.I&II, Kahota City.II, Hanif Shaheed, Abrar Shaheed, Panjar, Khawaja, Nar, SDD.II, Rahimabad, NPF-I, New Kaliam, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhta Hathial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab. I & II, Industrial, Relance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarar Comp Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Khoian, Multan Khard, Medina Town Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle, Khanna Dock, Burma, Tiramuri, Sohdran Road, ISI, Bahria, Al Noor Colony, Wahidabad, Lahtrar Road, Jahangir Road, MSF, Rahimabad, Khanna. Road, CNC, SPD.II, Gulistan Colony, Topi Pump, Rahmatabad.II, Kallar Kahar, Miani, Khairpur, Padrar, Istiqlal Camp, PAF Color Kahar, Manara, Industrial.II Feeders and surrounding areas.