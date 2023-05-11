IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday notified a 2-day power suspension programme for Friday and Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Friday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Jhelum Circle, Sanghui, Chotala, Domeli FeedersOn Saturday from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-11/3, Metro Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nogazi, Bajniyal Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Fazl Ahmad Shaheed, Choah Khalsa, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Cantt, CMH Jhelum Feeders and surrounding.