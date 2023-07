IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday notified 2-day power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Islamabad Circle, COMSET, Chatta Bakhtawar, Park Enclave, Lahtrar, Tramiri, ISI, Rahara, PHA, Kuri Road, CM Pak Zong, Isolation Hospital Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Park View, Pindi Borard, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mehboob Shaheed, I-11/1, I-11/3, Matro Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Old Rawat, New Rawat, CWO, AOWHS, SPARCO, IST, New Rawat, Chakri, Arslan Poultry Farm, SPD, Haskool, Paryal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nogzi, Bajniyal, New Malpur, Azizabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, CS Shah, Dandoot, Bisharat Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Shukrila, Military College, Domeli, Bhagwal, Shah Safeer Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 18:00 PM, GSO Circle, Barut Gala, Durbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Chirohi Express, Dana Bhal, Chirohi Dongi, Sri, City, Kariala, Jandrot Dabsi, Datot, Majajan City-II, Cherohi Feeders.

On Sunday from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Park View, Pindi Borard, Jail Park, Khoi Khlian, Chotala, Express Mangala, Madu Kals feeders and surrounding areas.