IG Frontier Corp Reviews Corona Lockdown Situation In D I Khan

Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:07 PM

IG Frontier Corp reviews corona lockdown situation in D I Khan

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) : Inspector General of Frontier Corp (South) Azher Abbasi Thursday reviewed lockdown situation across the district in the wake of corona pandemic and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by district administration and Pak Army.

He went through different areas of Dera Ismail Khan city and also visited quarantine center established for corona-affected patients at Gomal Medial College and isolation ward at Mufi Mehmood Hopsital.

He appreciated the efforts of doctors, paramedics, nurses, district administration and Pak Army and directed district administration to resolve to problems being faced by public due to lockdown on priority basis.

On the occasion Commissioner Dera Javed Marwat, Station Commander Shamraiz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Omair Khan and DPO Wahid Mehmood were also present.

