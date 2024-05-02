IG Inquires After Health Of Injured Police Officials
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 01:30 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Nishtar Hospital Multan to inquire after the health of constables injured in a clash with terrorists at a police check post at Dera Ghazi Khan here on Wednesday late at night.
Talking to media persons, the IG Punjab said that the police officials made the force proud by foiling a terrorist attack at the Jhangi police check post at DG Khan near Tounsa Sharif. He paid rich tribute to the police officials for responding to the terrorist attack in a befitting manner.
Dr Usman maintained that the force was ready to deal with any emergency-like situation and evil designs of the terrorists would be defeated with the same spirit as the officials responded to the attack at the police checkpost.
He said that the police were ready to tender any sacrifice for the purpose of protecting the people and the homeland.
He said that seven police officials were injured during the attack out of them three were the Elite Force officials from Multan.
Additional IG South Punjab Muhammad Kamran Khan, Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, Managing Director Safe City Authorities DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.
