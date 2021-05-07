IG Islamabad appreciates performance of Service Centre staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Inspector-General Islamabad police Qazi Jameel ur Rehman while appreciating the performance of the staff posted at the service center has said that more than 1,30,000 citizens have so far been facilitated through the Police Service Center.

He said that 2500 citizens were facilitated through mobile phone app only during the last month. He was of the view that the mobile app was providing services to the people at their homes. According to the details, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appreciated the performance of the staff posted at the service center and awarded them with commendation certificates and cash prizes.

The IGP Islamabad said that the staff respects every citizen who comes to the Police Service Center and added, "It's our duty to provide them with the best facilities.

" He said the Police Service Center was playing a vital role in providing facilities to the citizens.

He said that recently, a survey report was published by Quaid-e-Azam University according to which 95 percent of the citizens expressed full satisfaction over the services provided by the Police Services Center. "This is an indication that the Islamabad Police is committed to provide maximum relief to the citizens," the IG said.

He further said that his team was working day and night to provide facilities to the citizens. The IG said that the purpose of setting up the Service center is to provide facilities to the citizens in a timely manner.