IG KP visits Kurram District; inspect records, appreciate police performance

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has said that the police of Kurram district would be given the status of model police

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi has said that the police of Kurram district would be given the status of model police.

He said this during his visit to Kurram district.

He also seeked the cooperation of elders of the areas in resolving property disputes in the district.

He said after Eid, Kurram police would be imparted other professional training including investigation and prosecution.

The people of the tribal districts should look at the present and future instead of past, the IGP KP said, adding, "the police and the judiciary are with each other." He said steps were being taken to further enhance the capacity of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, adding all resources would be provided to the police.

The integration of the tribal districts was a joint decision of all forces aimed at bringing the tribal people into the national mainstream, he added.

The first Women's Reporting Center had been set up in Parachinar in which ten FIRs had been registered, the IGP informed.

DPO Qureshi Khan also addressed the police darbar in Kurram on the occasion and highlighted the performance of police in the district.

The DPO said Kurram police was performing its professional duties with honesty and diligence.

Addressing the Darbar, RPO Kohat Region Tayyab Hafeez Cheema said the levies and special forces of Kurram had made unparalleled sacrifices against terrorism.