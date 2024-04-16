Open Menu

IG Police Visits Scene Of Killing Laborers In Nushki To Ensure Protection Of People

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Inspector General (IG) Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Tuesday visited the scene of killing of laborers in Nushki to ensure security measures for protection of people during traveling which was top priority of police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rukhshan Range Wazir Khan Nasir, DIG of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya,

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Operations Muhammad Baloch, District Police Officer (DPO) Nushki Allah Bakhsh, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG Rukhshan Wazir Khan Nasir gave a briefing regarding the killing of laborers who had killed few days ago in Nushki and said that the police was investigating all aspects of the incident.

On this occasion, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh said that fool-proof security of routes across the province was among the top priorities.

In which any negligence or irresponsibility became unbearable, IG Balochistan said that the safety of the people was the first priority of police.

He also emphasized that the police personnel posted at the entry and exit points of the routes should be extremely alert to ensure checking with the aim to protect people.

He further said that robbers, miscreants, terrorist elements would be uprooted in order to maintain durable peace in the province.

