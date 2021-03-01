UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IG Prison KP Orders Probe Of Blasphemy Inside Jail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

IG Prison KP orders probe of Blasphemy inside Jail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masood ur Rehman Monday constituted a committee to probe the issue of desecration incident allegedly committed by a prisoner inside Abbottabad Jail premises.

The committee headed by Matloob ur Rehman comprising Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsood ur Rehman and other members visited district jail Abbottabad and investigated the matter.

The committee will present its its findings to the IG prison KPK within a couple of days.

On Saturday a prisoner in Abbottabad jail was attacked by fellow prisoners on being accused of desecrate the holy book.

Sources disclosed that the accused was mentally unstable and was kept in a separate cell, he had been at a psychiatric facility for a few weeks inside the prison.

His fellow inmates tried to lynch him but the jail personnel managed to protect him and shifted him to an undisclosed location.

Protesters blocked the roads and shut businesses after the news went viral of the incident. The jail authorities had to deploy additional security after a mob attempted to enter the prison.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prisoner Abbottabad Jail Haripur

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's Medical Biological Agency Is Working on C ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Conducts Trials of Drug Blocking Parts of C ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan President, US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met t ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets MNAs, discusses th ..

5 minutes ago

Establishment of Sports Climbing Wall in Peshawar ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.