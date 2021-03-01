IG Prison KP orders probe of Blasphemy inside Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General (IG) prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Masood ur Rehman Monday constituted a committee to probe the issue of desecration incident allegedly committed by a prisoner inside Abbottabad Jail premises.

The committee headed by Matloob ur Rehman comprising Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Maqsood ur Rehman and other members visited district jail Abbottabad and investigated the matter.

The committee will present its its findings to the IG prison KPK within a couple of days.

On Saturday a prisoner in Abbottabad jail was attacked by fellow prisoners on being accused of desecrate the holy book.

Sources disclosed that the accused was mentally unstable and was kept in a separate cell, he had been at a psychiatric facility for a few weeks inside the prison.

His fellow inmates tried to lynch him but the jail personnel managed to protect him and shifted him to an undisclosed location.

Protesters blocked the roads and shut businesses after the news went viral of the incident. The jail authorities had to deploy additional security after a mob attempted to enter the prison.