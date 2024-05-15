IG Punjab chairs crime meeting of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi regions

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is facing multi-faceted challenges including maintenance of law and order, crime control, terrorism etc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is facing multi-faceted challenges including maintenance of law and order, crime control, terrorism etc.

He said this while addressing the officers in the crime meeting of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi regions at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. RPO Rawalpindi, RPO Gujranwala, concerned CPOs, DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.

He directed that investigation system should be improved with hard work and diligence, cases should be worked out and justice should be provided to the victims.

The IG Punjab said that there is zero tolerance in the cases of crimes against women and children, priority actions are being taken against the accused involved in such crimes.

He directed to make effective use of Investigation Support Unit to solve the cases of heinous crimes. He directed to further improve service delivery to citizens under 1787 Complaint Management System with effective follow-up.

He said that on crimes against property, FIRs should be registered immediately, and any omission will not be tolerated.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the promotion of officers and officials is going on regularly throughout the Punjab, more officers and more personnel will get promotions according to merit and seniority.

The IG Punjab directed to eradicate the menace of drugs, to work with the spirit of Jihad against anti-social elements. He instructed the officers to provide social security to homeless children, women, transgenders, disabled persons through community policing initiative Tahaffuz markaz.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that community policing programs such as Friends of Police, Volunteers in Police should carry forward successfully.

He reviewed the overall performance of both regions in terms of law & order, crime control. He appreciated the performance of the Gujranwala region for solving most of the cases of robbery, murder.

The IG Punjab reviewed the performance regarding the completion of challan and pending investigation cases.

Senior officers, including Additional IG Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Monitoring Azhar Akram, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, AIG Monitoring Tariq Mehboob were also present in the meeting.