Open Menu

IG Punjab Chairs Crime Meeting Of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Regions

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 10:33 PM

IG Punjab chairs crime meeting of Gujranwala, Rawalpindi regions

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is facing multi-faceted challenges including maintenance of law and order, crime control, terrorism etc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is facing multi-faceted challenges including maintenance of law and order, crime control, terrorism etc.

He said this while addressing the officers in the crime meeting of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi regions at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. RPO Rawalpindi, RPO Gujranwala, concerned CPOs, DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.

He directed that investigation system should be improved with hard work and diligence, cases should be worked out and justice should be provided to the victims.

The IG Punjab said that there is zero tolerance in the cases of crimes against women and children, priority actions are being taken against the accused involved in such crimes.

He directed to make effective use of Investigation Support Unit to solve the cases of heinous crimes. He directed to further improve service delivery to citizens under 1787 Complaint Management System with effective follow-up.

He said that on crimes against property, FIRs should be registered immediately, and any omission will not be tolerated.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the promotion of officers and officials is going on regularly throughout the Punjab, more officers and more personnel will get promotions according to merit and seniority.

The IG Punjab directed to eradicate the menace of drugs, to work with the spirit of Jihad against anti-social elements. He instructed the officers to provide social security to homeless children, women, transgenders, disabled persons through community policing initiative Tahaffuz markaz.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that community policing programs such as Friends of Police, Volunteers in Police should carry forward successfully.

He reviewed the overall performance of both regions in terms of law & order, crime control. He appreciated the performance of the Gujranwala region for solving most of the cases of robbery, murder.

The IG Punjab reviewed the performance regarding the completion of challan and pending investigation cases.

Senior officers, including Additional IG Investigation Branch Punjab Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Additional IG Operations Shahzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Monitoring Azhar Akram, AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat, AIG Monitoring Tariq Mehboob were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Murder Police Jihad Punjab Law And Order Drugs Robbery Rawalpindi Gujranwala Women Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh go ..

PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development

4 minutes ago
 Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in sep ..

Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

4 minutes ago
 SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in ..

SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Police arrests two more POs

Punjab Police arrests two more POs

4 minutes ago
 US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress agains ..

US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis

6 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

6 minutes ago
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence o ..

06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..

6 minutes ago
 Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H ..

Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season

6 minutes ago
 Govt committed to support business community:Finan ..

Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister

12 minutes ago
 PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May ..

PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23

12 minutes ago
 Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in ..

Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June

12 minutes ago
 'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slov ..

'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan