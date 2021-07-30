IG Punjab inaugurated digital 'Punjab Police Office System'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday inaugurated the digital 'Punjab Police Office System' at Central Police Office (CPO) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday inaugurated the digital 'Punjab Police Office System' at Central Police Office (CPO) here.

He said that the Punjab Police Office System was crucial for a paperless work environment, and an important link in the steps taken for promotion of modern policing in Punjab.

He said the system would be extended to all district police offices of the province after August 14 and also supervisory and field officers on their mobiles.

Under this modern programme, they would be able to carry out official duties.

DIG IT Waqas Nazir told the meeting that under the Punjab Police Office System, documents related to official orders and professional matters would reach their destination in real time. Initially, under the new system, officers could send office letters online as well as print them from a computer and send them manually.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were present.