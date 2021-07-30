UrduPoint.com

IG Punjab Inaugurated Digital 'Punjab Police Office System'

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

IG Punjab inaugurated digital 'Punjab Police Office System'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday inaugurated the digital 'Punjab Police Office System' at Central Police Office (CPO) here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday inaugurated the digital 'Punjab Police Office System' at Central Police Office (CPO) here.

He said that the Punjab Police Office System was crucial for a paperless work environment, and an important link in the steps taken for promotion of modern policing in Punjab.

He said the system would be extended to all district police offices of the province after August 14 and also supervisory and field officers on their mobiles.

Under this modern programme, they would be able to carry out official duties.

DIG IT Waqas Nazir told the meeting that under the Punjab Police Office System, documents related to official orders and professional matters would reach their destination in real time. Initially, under the new system, officers could send office letters online as well as print them from a computer and send them manually.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab August All From

Recent Stories

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Perso ..

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

37 seconds ago
 Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punja ..

Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punjab

39 seconds ago
 Annual Gas Supplies From Russia to Hungary Via Tur ..

Annual Gas Supplies From Russia to Hungary Via TurkStream to Reach 8.5Bln Cubic ..

40 seconds ago
 Estonia Sends Drones to Lithuania to Help Fight Il ..

Estonia Sends Drones to Lithuania to Help Fight Illegal Migration From Belarus - ..

42 seconds ago
 US Has Not Received Request From Turkey to Assist ..

US Has Not Received Request From Turkey to Assist in Fighting Wildfires - FEMA

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds ICEE exhibition from July 31

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.