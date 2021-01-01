IG Punjab inaugurated e-challan online payment system

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani here on Friday inaugurated the electronic challan online payment system at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ):Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani here on Friday inaugurated the electronic challan online payment system at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters.

Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the participants about the online payment system of e-challan.

It was briefed that e-challans can now be paid through mobile banking system of 23 banks, through internet banking of 18 banks, at the ATM service of 21 banks, and through the counter payment in 28 banks.

It was also said that people can use Easy-Paisa, Jazz Cash, HBL Konnect, UBL Omni, and TCS service to pay their e-challan.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani while addressing the ceremony said that online payment of e-challan would save people's valuable time and help maintain social distance in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the best police officers had been deployed in Safe City and the authority was helping in crime control and traffic management.

The IG Punjab said that police was taking all possible measures for the convenience of the masses and these initiatives will continue.

He said that PUCAR-15, E-Service Centers and E-Challan online payment system were the best measures for the convenience of people.

On this occasion, IG Punjab suggested the addition of a QR code for payment of electronic challan and directed steps for its implementation.

The IG directed that immediate payment of e-challan of all vehicles should be ensured in the police besides other departments. He said that all were equal in the eyes of law and everybody has to pay e-challan in case of traffic rules violation.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, Azfar Manzoor, and City TrafficPolice Officer Lahore Syed Hammad Abid attended the ceremony.