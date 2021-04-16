UrduPoint.com
IG Punjab Meets Family Of Martyred Constable Ali Imran

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

IG Punjab meets family of martyred Constable Ali Imran

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that protection of life and property of the citizens and maintaining the writ of state is the mission of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that protection of life and property of the citizens and maintaining the writ of state is the mission of Punjab Police.

He said this while meeting the parents, wife and children of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines, here on Friday. Constable Ali Imran was martyred while performing his professional duties in the protests of the banned organization.

The IG Punjab said that brave sons like Constable Ali Imran Shaheed are the pride of Punjab Police whose unparalleled sacrifice not only reflects the dedication, determination and duty of the police force but have also increased the honor and dignity of the Police Department.

He further said that the families of all other martyrs including Constable Ali Imran Shaheed are an important asset of Punjab Police, adding that steps are being taken for their best welfare and no stone will be left unturned for their welfare by utilizing all available resources.

The IG Punjab offered Fateha for Constable Ali Imran Shaheed and also presented a relief cheque to his father Muhammad Rafique from the Police Department. Paying homage to the sacrifice of Constable Ali Imran Shaheed, IG Punjab said that the Police Department would be present with the family of Ali Imran Shaheed on every occasion of joy and sorrow and Every possible step will be taken for the education and training of the children of the martyr.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and other officers including DIG Operations Punjab, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera were also present on the occasion.

