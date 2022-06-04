Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Saturday took notice of a woman's gang rape incident allegedly by five individuals in Jhelum, and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Saturday took notice of a woman's gang rape incident allegedly by five individuals in Jhelum, and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

IG Punjab, while ordering immediate arrest of all accused, held that justice should be provided to the victim on priority basis, said the Police spokesperson.

According to details, DPO Jhelum Kamran Mumtaz directed the police to take immediate action over the rape incident by allegedly five accused in jurisdiction of Saddar Jhelum area police station.

Moreover, the police later arrested, the main accused, rickshaw driver namely Ali Raza along with two other accomplices within a few hours.

DPO Jhelum Kamran Mumtaz said that on the direction of IG Punjab, a special team was formed for the arrest of the remaining accused and raids were carried out to arrest more culprits on the information provided by one of the accused about his accomplices possible whereabouts.