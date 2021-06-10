IGP, DIG impersonate common citizens, visit police stations

Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Thursday impersonated as common complainants and visited different police stations of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Thursday impersonated as common complainants and visited different police stations of the city.

The IGP and the DIG (Operations) dressed in plain clothes, visited the Karachi Company, Ramana, Sabzi Mandi, Industrial Area and Khanna. The IGP appreciated the professionalism of the staff at police station Sabzi Mandi and Industrial Area and announced commendation certificates and cash prizes for them.

The purpose of the visit was to review the attitude and professionalism of the duty officers, police guides, and police officials deputed at the Front Desks.

Those rewarded include SHO Sabzi Mandi Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Police Guide Constable Sajid Mahmod at the Sabzi Mandi police station; Moharrar Industrial Area Head Constable Mudassar Mushtaq; Duty Officer police station Khanna ASI Zaheer Khan and Police Guide Karachi Company police station Constable Bilal Ahmed.

The IGP directed the DIG (Operations) to initiate departmental action against SDPO Ramana and Margalla circles and SHO police station Ramana Akhtar Zaman for their poor performance.

Duty Officer Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Iftikhar and the official deputed at the Front Desk of police station Khanna Head Constable Shahbaz were suspended for not complying with the standard procedures.

Speaking during his visit, the IGP said that the department was going for reforms and other practical steps to ensure provision of facilities to the residents.

He directed all the concerned to ensure that the instructions passed on are complied with, as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He said that the staff deputed at the Front Desks must be polite in their behaviour.