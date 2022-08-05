IGP Faisal Shahkar wants IBOs targeting criminals expedited

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday ordered expediting intelligence based operations (IBOs) against criminals in Katcha area to keep people and their property safe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Friday ordered expediting intelligence based operations (IBOs) against criminals in Katcha area to keep people and their property safe.

During his visit to Multan, IGP chaired an important meeting at South Punjab Police Office, where he ordered police to give safety of officers and personnel their first priority in planning operations against criminals and emphasized that there should be no shortage in the supply of essential equipment and modern weapons including bullet proof jackets to the personnel deployed in the operation area. IGP Punjab visit came a day after a policeman Rao Rahat Saleem was martyred by the firing of criminals in Rojhan Mazari. The constable had died after killing three criminals in the three-day encounter that witnessed total five criminals dead and one arrested in injured condition till Thursday last.

Faisal Shahkar also ordered that supervisory officers should monitor the operations and coordination with other forces be ensured if deemed necessary during operations in Katcha area (Riverbed Area).

He asked police to play effective role in aid of ongoing government activities to help flood affectees and the staff posted at the river check posts should make patrolling on motor boats more effective. He said that measures should be taken in advance for foolproof security of main processions and Majalis of Ashura day.

Faisal Shahkar directed that all stakeholders should be on board to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order during Muharram.

He directed that the police teams should continue regular search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in sensitive districts and officers should be seen in the field on the occasion of Ashura Day.

He ordered strict action against elements spreading hatred and stressed upon strict implementation of the rules laid down in the National Action Plan at all cost. Addl IG south Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq briefed IG Punjab about security arrangements for Muharram and ongoing operation against criminal gangs in Rajanpur Katcha area of South Punjab.

Earlier, upon arrival, AIGP South Punjab Dr. Ehsan Sadiq received the IGP Punjab while a smartly turned out police squad paid salute to Punjab police chief. He visited various branches of South Punjab police office and directed that the problems of the people of South Punjab should be solved at local level. Regional Police Officer Multan Rifat Mukhtar Raja, CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haider, AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat, DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmed Nawaz Shah, DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran, DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Babar were also present in the meeting.