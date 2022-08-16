UrduPoint.com

IGP For Strict Security Of Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IGP for strict security of anti-polio campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday issued necessary instructions to police officers regarding the security of a week long anti-polio campaign in the province.

He said security measures should be ensured under strong linkages at police station level for the polio drive which commenced from August 15th and would continue till August 21st.

IGP ordered that security should be provided to polio teams on the basis of inner and outer cordon in potentially sensitive union councils (UC).

He directed to assign special responsibilities to police commandos in all sensitive UCs, besides deployment of plain clothed personnel.

The Sindh Police chief also asked to ensure strict vigilance during random snap checking, picketing and patrolling.

The SSPs were directed to monitor the security of anti-polio drive by themselves and to ensure that SHOs concerned remain present in the field.

It needs to be mentioned that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had launched the week long province-wide anti-polio campaign.

