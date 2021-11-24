UrduPoint.com

IGP Inaugurates New Building Of PS Neela In Chakwal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

IGP inaugurates new building of PS Neela in Chakwal

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that the role of supervisory officers was crucial for the betterment of police stations so all RPOs and DPOs should enhance performance of police stations under their control with effective supervision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that the role of supervisory officers was crucial for the betterment of police stations so all RPOs and DPOs should enhance performance of police stations under their control with effective supervision.

He said that equal resources and facilities should be provided to the investigation wing along with operation wing.

The IGP said the number of police personnel should be increased in police stations and the beat system should be kept functional.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of new building of Neela police station in Chakwal.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that 'parchi' system and tout culture should be eradicated from police stations while zero tolerance should be adopted against those responsible for corruption and abuse of power.

The IGP directed RPOs and DPOs to undertake inspections of police stations on regular basis and review the working of all sections during the inspection. He emphasized that death or torture under police custody was not accepted and wherever, such an unfortunate incident occurs, the responsible persons as well as the supervisory officers would have to answer.

The IG Punjab also inspected various parts of the newly constructed building of Neela police station and issued instructions to improve the public service delivery.

He directed that all citizens coming to the police station be treated with good manners and no effort should be spared in resolving their problems.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan emphasized that delay in registration of FIRs was intolerable, adding that timelyregistration of cases, the quality of investigation should also be improved to resolve them in a timelymanner.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Punjab Police Station Chakwal All From

Recent Stories

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open ..

Japanese, Vietnamese Prime Ministers Discuss 'Open and Free Indo-Pacific Region' ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Sets Up New Energy Division to Coordin ..

White House Sets Up New Energy Division to Coordinate Climate Change Policy - Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Sa ..

Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces receives Saudi Land Forces commander

6 minutes ago
 Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Mig ..

Belarus Accuses Polish Military of Shooting at Migrants to Prevent Border Crossi ..

2 minutes ago
 US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Ov ..

US Blacklists 27 Entities Including 12 in China Over National Security Concerns

4 minutes ago
 EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine for EU, Hopes to S ..

EMA Evaluates Sputnik V Vaccine for EU, Hopes to Speed Up Process - Spokesman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.