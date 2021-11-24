IGP inaugurates new building of PS Neela in Chakwal

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday said that the role of supervisory officers was crucial for the betterment of police stations so all RPOs and DPOs should enhance performance of police stations under their control with effective supervision

He said that equal resources and facilities should be provided to the investigation wing along with operation wing.

The IGP said the number of police personnel should be increased in police stations and the beat system should be kept functional.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of new building of Neela police station in Chakwal.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that 'parchi' system and tout culture should be eradicated from police stations while zero tolerance should be adopted against those responsible for corruption and abuse of power.

The IGP directed RPOs and DPOs to undertake inspections of police stations on regular basis and review the working of all sections during the inspection. He emphasized that death or torture under police custody was not accepted and wherever, such an unfortunate incident occurs, the responsible persons as well as the supervisory officers would have to answer.

The IG Punjab also inspected various parts of the newly constructed building of Neela police station and issued instructions to improve the public service delivery.

He directed that all citizens coming to the police station be treated with good manners and no effort should be spared in resolving their problems.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan emphasized that delay in registration of FIRs was intolerable, adding that timelyregistration of cases, the quality of investigation should also be improved to resolve them in a timelymanner.