IGP lauds policemen performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Wednesday appreciated the police force for ensuring the best security arrangements during Muharram 9th and 10th.

The IG Punjab lauded the performance of police personnel including CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs and said that the spirit of faith, duty and obligation shown by the police force during the month of Muharram was proudful for the department.

Faisal Shahkar said that the policemen deserved commendation for the foolproof security arrangements of central processions and majalis.

The Punjab police provided foolproof security to 9292 processions and 37223 majalis across the province, he added.

The IG Punjab said that foolproof security arrangements were also made in Pakpattan on the annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) and the police teams proved that the Punjab police was fully capable of dealing with every challenge.