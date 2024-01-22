IGP Launches Traffic Ticket Management System
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Monday inaugurated the Traffic Ticketing Management System (TTMS), Traffic Monitoring Cell (TMS) and Traffic Police Cafeteria at the DIGP Traffic Office in Garden, Karachi.
According to a spokesman for Sindh Police, the event featured the disposal of 10,000 pressure horns and non-standard number plates confiscated during a recent traffic campaign.
Accompanied by Additional IGP - Karachi, the IGP Sindh inspected the newly implemented systems and received a detailed briefing on their functionalities from DIGP Traffic.
A guard of honour welcomed IGP Sindh upon his arrival, followed by a visit to the traffic police memorial for prayers and Fatiha.
In a farewell ceremony for SP Traffic Traffic Central, IGP Sindh acknowledged and commended the retiring officer's dedicated service to the Sindh Police.
Addressing the media, IGP Sindh underscored the importance of an efficient traffic management and regulatory system, prioritizing measures that benefit the public.
He emphasized the features of the Safe City project, indicating its initiation and the government's commitment to tackling traffic-related challenges. The IGP stated that the project aims not only to issue tickets and deliver them to homes but also to impound vehicles persistently violating traffic rules.
Highlighting the significance of immediate vehicle ownership transfer during purchases, he called for coordination between the traffic police and relevant departments.
