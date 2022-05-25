UrduPoint.com

IGP Pays Homage To Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 12:39 AM

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday paid homage to the invaluable sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmed who was martyred in firing while on duty in provincial capital.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahaz Sharif, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Capt (retd) Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi and large number of police officers and personnel attended funeral prayer of constable Kamal Ahmad at Qila Gujar Singh police lines.

A contingent of police paid homage to the martyred policeman.

The Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab also met the son and family of the martyr at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family of Constable Kamal Ahmed, the IGP said that the sacrifice of Constable Kamal Ahmed would never be forgotten by police department and the Pakistani nation.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Constable Kamal Ahmed attained high status of martyrdom in the line of duty. Being a police chief, best welfare of the deceased family was his top priority and the family of martyr would not be left alone at any stage of life, he added.

The IG Punjab sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the firing incident.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that strict legal action should be taken against those who took the law into their hands without any discrimination.

The provision of justice to the family of the deceased should be ensured in all cases, he added.

