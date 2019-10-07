IGP Punjab lauds police team for saving life of abducted child

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan Monday applauded the efforts of a police team for foiling an attempt to kill a three years old child, Muhammad Hassan

The toddler was abducted by a maniac, who tried to kill him after severe torture due to rejection of his marriage proposal.

As per details, information was received at 15 in Toba Tek Singh on Sunday at 8pm that a toddler, Muhammad Hassan, son of Abdul Rehman of Mohalla Bakshi Park, had been abducted.

The station house officer (SHO) and the Circle Officer rushed to the scene to look for the missing child. DPO Toba Tek Singh Waqar Qureshi also arrived at the scene from Pir Mahal and formed a special team for the safe recovery of the child.

The team arrested one Hammad Sidique on suspicion. During investigation, he told the police that he wanted to marry paternal aunt of the kid, but her family had rejected the proposal. To avenge his humiliation, he abducted the child and threw his body in a sugarcane field after torturing him.

The police team found the child in critical condition some 5/6-KM away from the city after a search of about six hours. The child was rushed to the DHQ hospital.

The IGP appreciated the police team over its immediate action and saving the life of child.