IGP Punjab orders internal accountability teams to visit police stations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday directed teams of internal accountability to visit the police stations across the province for improving police performance and preparing reports of policemen indulging in abuse of their powers.

He was addressing officers at central police office, here on Tuesday.

He said that there should be no delay in taking legal and departmental action on the reports because due to a few black sheep, the entire department had to face the music.

He said that the cases of sexual abuse and torture of children and women should be assigned to expert, experienced and well reputed police officers and all DPOs should send weekly progress reports regarding the police stations performance in women and children sexual abuse and torture cases to the CPO office.

The IGP said the use of forensic laboratory, geo-fencing and modern investigation modules should be used in cases of abuse of women and children.

The IGP, while directing the officers, said that police was a disciplined force and it had no place for irresponsible and inefficient officers. Therefore, teams of internal accountability should pay surprise visits in all districts to examine operations, investigation and progress of other branches.

He said that the policy of zero tolerance should be adopted against those officials and officers who misbehave with common people.

Additional IGPs, CCPO Lahore along with other senior officers were present in the meeting.