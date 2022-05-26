Inspector General of Police (IGP) Panja Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday took notice of gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl by robbers in Pattoki and sought a report from the RPO concerned

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Panja Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday took notice of gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl by robbers in Pattoki and sought a report from the RPO concerned.

The IGP directed DPO Kasur to remain in contact with the affected family and ensure justice to the affected girl on priority basis.

DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said teams of Punjab Forensic Lab and Crime Scene Unit had collected evidence from the spot while five teams of CIA and district police had been formed to arrest the accused. He said that a suspect involved in the incident had been arrested and investigation was under way.