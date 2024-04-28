Open Menu

IGP Releases Rs. 2m For Medical Expenses Of Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

IGP releases Rs. 2m for medical expenses of cops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 2 million to pay the medical expenses to the police employees of various districts including Lahore.

As per details, Rs 0.4 million were given to the injured constable Sajid Ali of special protection unit.

Ghazi Sub-Inspector Rashid Waseem of PHP Gujranwala received Rs 350,000 for treatment. Injured Ghazi Constable Waqas Ramzan of Rawalpindi received Rs 0.3 million for medical expenses.

Two-and-a-half lakh rupees were released to Ghazi ASI Muhammad Abbas of Bahawalnagar for medical expenses. Ghazi Head Constable Rashid Ahmad of Lahore police and Ghazi ASI Nasir Mahmood of Khanewal were given Rs 2 lakh each.

Rs 1 lakh each was released for medical expenses to injured Constable Muhammad Hanzla of Rawalpindi, Ghazi ASI Junaid Iqbal of Rajanpur police.

The IGP released the above mentioned funds after the scrutiny of the Compensation Award Committee.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Punjab Rashid Rawalpindi Gujranwala Nasir Bahawalnagar Khanewal Rajanpur Ghazi Philippine Peso Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan