IGP Releases Rs. 2m For Medical Expenses Of Cops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs 2 million to pay the medical expenses to the police employees of various districts including Lahore.
As per details, Rs 0.4 million were given to the injured constable Sajid Ali of special protection unit.
Ghazi Sub-Inspector Rashid Waseem of PHP Gujranwala received Rs 350,000 for treatment. Injured Ghazi Constable Waqas Ramzan of Rawalpindi received Rs 0.3 million for medical expenses.
Two-and-a-half lakh rupees were released to Ghazi ASI Muhammad Abbas of Bahawalnagar for medical expenses. Ghazi Head Constable Rashid Ahmad of Lahore police and Ghazi ASI Nasir Mahmood of Khanewal were given Rs 2 lakh each.
Rs 1 lakh each was released for medical expenses to injured Constable Muhammad Hanzla of Rawalpindi, Ghazi ASI Junaid Iqbal of Rajanpur police.
The IGP released the above mentioned funds after the scrutiny of the Compensation Award Committee.
