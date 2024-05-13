Man Slain In Monetary Dispute
In Hassanabdal town of Attock, a man lost his life in a tragic incident stemming from a monetary dispute on Monday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) In Hassanabdal town of Attock, a man lost his life in a tragic incident stemming from a monetary dispute on Monday.
According to police sources, Jallal had hired Shoukat for wheat harvesting for a local farmer at Rs 1,500 per day. However, tensions flared on Monday when Shoukat demanded his wages.
A heated argument ensued, resulting in Jallal fatally attacking Shoukat with a knife. The assailant managed to flee the scene, prompting a police investigation.
The victim's body was transported to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy, and authorities have initiated a hunt for the perpetrator after registering a murder case.
