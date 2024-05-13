Welfare Of Balochistan People, Govt's Top Priority: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Rime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated his government's resolve to ensure development of Balochistan, saying that the welfare of the people of province was its top priority
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated his government's resolve to ensure development of Balochistan, saying that the welfare of the people of province was its top priority.
He said the government was providing equal opportunities of education and employment to the youth of the province to play role in the development.
He was chairing a high level meeting to review the key issues of Balochistan province at the Prime Minister House.
The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Planning Minister Zahoor Ahmed Bilidi and Finance Minister Shoaib Noshirwani, Parliamentary Secretary Fisheries Haji Barkat Rand, Provincial Assembly Members Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch and Haji Muhammad Khan, Zmarak Khan Achakzai, and Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir.
During the meeting, the prime minister emphasizing the importance of Balochistan's development and prosperity, hoped that the new provincial cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti would play a vital role in resolving the province's issues and put it on the path to progress.
The prime minister directed the speedy completion of the process of solarisation of agricultural tube-wells in Balochistan and said that the Federal Government would provide all possible assistance regarding the conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar energy.
He directed that till the conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar energy, load shedding of electricity should be minimized in Balochistan to ensure that production from crops and gardens was not affected.
The prime minister directed that the pace of work on important development projects of the South Balochistan Package be expedited.
The meeting was also attended by Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and other high officials concerned.
