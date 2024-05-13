CTD Arrests Suspect Associated With Banned Outfit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Counter Terrorism Department has claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist associated with the banned Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) and recovered a pistol, bullets, cash, a motorbike and cash receipts from his possession
According to a statement issued by the CTD here on Monday the suspect Waqar alias Vicky, son of Sattar, was arrested from the bypass road in Matiari district.
He was later shifted to the CTD's police station in Hyderabad where he was booked in two FIR's under the sections 11E(4) and 11F(6) of Anti Terrorism Act, 1197, and section A(I) of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013.
The CTD informed that Vicky's name was added to the 4th schedule in 2022. The department claimed that the suspect was previously involved in attacking the forces, spreading anti Pakistan sentiments, attempted murder and violence.
