UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Seeks Report On Conviction Rate In Heinous Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

IGP seeks report on conviction rate in heinous crimes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday directed the Additional IG Investigation to prepare a detailed report on the conviction rate in heinous crimes and drug cases, and percentage of the pending cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday directed the Additional IG Investigation to prepare a detailed report on the conviction rate in heinous crimes and drug cases, and percentage of the pending cases.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office to review the rate of punishments awarded in serious crimes. He said the main task of the police was to bring the cases to a logical conclusion with the best investigation. He said a list should be prepared to encourage the investigating officers to handle high profile cases of serious crimes efficiently.

Inam Ghani directed the DIG IT to submit a report within a week regarding computerisation of the data of the proclaimed offenders in all districts of the province and to continue the process of upgrading the Criminal Records Office (CRO) on a permanent basis.

He said that junior command course classes should be conducted online for three weeks in all the training colleges and schools of the province with full observance of coronavirus prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Additional IG Investigation Punjab Fayyaz Ahmed briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects and programmes for improvement in the investigation matters.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and DIG Crime and Investigation Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, along with other officers were present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fayyaz Ahmed Criminals All Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France says global corporate tax agreement 'within ..

2 minutes ago

Easyjet criticises costs of planned Covid-19 fligh ..

2 minutes ago

Excessive risk-taking making stocks overvalued: IM ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Prime Minister Says Got Assurances From Li ..

2 minutes ago

EU Ready to Engage With Ankara on Economic Coopera ..

4 minutes ago

Progress of anti-encroachment operation being carr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.