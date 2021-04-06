IGP seeks report on conviction rate in heinous crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Tuesday directed the Additional IG Investigation to prepare a detailed report on the conviction rate in heinous crimes and drug cases, and percentage of the pending cases.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Central Police Office to review the rate of punishments awarded in serious crimes. He said the main task of the police was to bring the cases to a logical conclusion with the best investigation. He said a list should be prepared to encourage the investigating officers to handle high profile cases of serious crimes efficiently.

Inam Ghani directed the DIG IT to submit a report within a week regarding computerisation of the data of the proclaimed offenders in all districts of the province and to continue the process of upgrading the Criminal Records Office (CRO) on a permanent basis.

He said that junior command course classes should be conducted online for three weeks in all the training colleges and schools of the province with full observance of coronavirus prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Additional IG Investigation Punjab Fayyaz Ahmed briefed the meeting about the ongoing projects and programmes for improvement in the investigation matters.

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG R&D Shahid Javed, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and DIG Crime and Investigation Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, along with other officers were present.