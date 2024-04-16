IGP serious in steps of protecting people: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday said that the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon is serious in taking steps like protecting the people.

In his meeting with business community, members of civil society, lawyers community and representatives of Hindu community, he said that their role in peace and rule of law in the society was also very important.

The Minister said that resolving the problems and difficulties faced by the people was their priority.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the protection of all the communities living in the society was part of the duties of the police.

He acknowledged that the promotion of economic and business activities was related to the peace.Memon said that the Sindh Police was moving forward under a special strategy and plan. He said that crimes and criminal elements cannot escape from the grip of law.