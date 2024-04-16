Open Menu

IGP Serious In Steps Of Protecting People: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM

IGP serious in steps of protecting people: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday said that the IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon is serious in taking steps like protecting the people.

In his meeting with business community, members of civil society, lawyers community and representatives of Hindu community, he said that their role in peace and rule of law in the society was also very important.

The Minister said that resolving the problems and difficulties faced by the people was their priority.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the protection of all the communities living in the society was part of the duties of the police.

He acknowledged that the promotion of economic and business activities was related to the peace.Memon said that the Sindh Police was moving forward under a special strategy and plan. He said that crimes and criminal elements cannot escape from the grip of law.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Business Civil Society Lawyers Criminals All From

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

54 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

2 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

3 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

3 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

4 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

5 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

16 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan