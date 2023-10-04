Open Menu

IGP Starts New Series 'Police Station Diaries'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 10:04 PM

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has started a new series entitled Police Station Diaries of Punjab Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has started a new series entitled Police Station Diaries of Punjab Police.

In the first program of Police Station Diaries, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar talked with DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Khan and AIG Admin and former DPO Sargodha Amara Athar.

During the interview, the recent performance of Sargodha Police was reviewed and high profile cases traced by Police teams were discussed.

Muhammad Faisal, DPO Sargodha said during the conversation that the Sargodha police foiled the deliberate conspiracy of inter-religious dispute and sectarianism with the timely actions and effective strategy, several cases of blind murders including the abduction of a newborn child and other high profile cases were solved using modern technology and accused were arrested by working day and night.

AIG Admin Amara Athar highlighted the modern professional training and working of victim support officers of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab also spoke with the SHOs and investigating officers who investigated the cases and arrested the criminals.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the performance of other districts including Lahore will be reviewed in the upcoming episodes of Police Station Diaries.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Police Station Sargodha Criminals

Recent Stories

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

1 minute ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

1 minute ago
 Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

2 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

2 minutes ago
 Radical outsider fires up young Argentines ahead o ..

Radical outsider fires up young Argentines ahead of election

45 minutes ago
 Stocks edge higher in cautious rebound after sell- ..

Stocks edge higher in cautious rebound after sell-off

46 minutes ago
'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

1 hour ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

1 hour ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

1 hour ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

1 hour ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

1 hour ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan