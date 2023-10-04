IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has started a new series entitled Police Station Diaries of Punjab Police

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has started a new series entitled Police Station Diaries of Punjab Police.

In the first program of Police Station Diaries, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar talked with DPO Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Khan and AIG Admin and former DPO Sargodha Amara Athar.

During the interview, the recent performance of Sargodha Police was reviewed and high profile cases traced by Police teams were discussed.

Muhammad Faisal, DPO Sargodha said during the conversation that the Sargodha police foiled the deliberate conspiracy of inter-religious dispute and sectarianism with the timely actions and effective strategy, several cases of blind murders including the abduction of a newborn child and other high profile cases were solved using modern technology and accused were arrested by working day and night.

AIG Admin Amara Athar highlighted the modern professional training and working of victim support officers of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab also spoke with the SHOs and investigating officers who investigated the cases and arrested the criminals.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the performance of other districts including Lahore will be reviewed in the upcoming episodes of Police Station Diaries.