IGP Suspends DSP Chung, SHO Nawab Town

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chung and Station House Officer (SHO) Nawab Town over the incident of firing between two groups here

He directed that all the persons involved in the incident should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken against them.

Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office (CPO) to give directions to supervisory officers of Lahore and Sheikhupura ranges, he directed that security arrangements of the courts in all the districts of the province should be re-audited, adding the security of the courts should be improved with the effective use of available resources.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said the supervisory officers should take immediate action on the incidents of abduction, torture, violence and abuse of children and women.

The IG Punjab directed strict action against those involved in the manufacture, sale and use of metal strings of kites.

Expressing dismay over the incident of violence and torture against a woman at Kasur police station, he said that torture and inhumane treatment of the accused was "intolerable", and directed dismissal of lady constable and police official involved in the incident.

The IGP while instructing the officers from Lahore and Sheikhupura regions said that RPOs and DPOs should go out in the field themselves and conduct inspections of police stations.

He said that those who bring disrepute to the department by their words and deeds would be expelled from the department under zero tolerance policy.

The IGP directed the officers of Lahore and Sheikhupura to re-submit their performance reports after seven days.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, RPO Sheikhupura, DIG operations Lahore, other senior officers were also present.

