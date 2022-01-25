IGP suspends two SHOs of Hyderabad Range

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar here Tuesday suspended two SHOs of Hyderabad Range with immediate effect, pending enquiry into their conduct.

According to an office order, P.

S Tando Jam SHO Parvaiz and SHO A-Section Tando Allahyar Abdullah were placed under suspension and closed to the Central Police office Sindh, Karachi.

On suspension they were directed to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi.