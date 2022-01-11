UrduPoint.com

IGP Takes Notice Of Murder Of Olympian Swimmer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the murder of Olympian swimmer Muhammad Mustafa in Rawalpindi and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

The IG Punjab directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and said that special teams of police should be formed for the arrest of the accused.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the accused should be arrested immediately by using all available resources and severe punishment should be meted out.

