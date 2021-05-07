UrduPoint.com
IGP Takes Notice Of Traffic Police Officials, Orders Dismissal

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

IGP takes notice of Traffic Police officials, orders dismissal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday ordered to dismiss the traffic police officials involved in high handedness on a citizen in Jandool Mayar Bazaar.

IGP has directed DPO Lower Dir to take this action with immediate effect and initiate further departmental inquiry in this regard.

It may be recalled that a video of the said incident went viral on social media. The IGP said that protection of life, honour and service of humanity with smiling face was the prime responsibility of the police.

The IGP categorically made it clear that no one was above the law and every one would be equally treated irrespective of their position.

The IGP also expressed deep sympathy with the effected citizen and warned that police highhandedness would not be tolerated at any cost and justice would be done with all.

More Stories From Pakistan

