IGP visit Mayo Hospital to inquire about injured constable

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about constable Adnan who was injured in the firing by motorcycle-borne dacoits in Kot Shahab Din area of Shahdara

The IG Punjab asked the doctors about the health and treatment and directed to provide the best medical facilities for the speedy recovery of constable Adnan. Talking to constable Adnan, IG Punjab encouraged him and prayed for his speedy recovery.

He appreciated the determination and courage of constable Adnan and said that after his recovery, he should resume his duties in the field soon, and carry out the mission of suppressing criminals with renewed determination, courage and enthusiasm.

The IG Punjab also met and discussed with the family of constable Adnan and assured full cooperation in treatment and rehabilitation.

He said, "The Ghazi officers and personnel who were injured while protecting the life and property of the citizens are our valuable assets for which the department will ensure measures by utilizing all available resources for their best treatment."Dr. Usman Anwar said that in recognition of the services of these brave Ghazis, the series of giving silver medals has been started, while a special Ghazi Wall has been built in the Central Police Office, on which the Names of the brave Ghazis are displayed.

Constable Adnan was seriously injured by a bullet in the stomach during the firing of dacoits during duty in Shahdara area on the night of 1st June and is currently undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

