IGP vows to protect life, property of citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan Friday vowed to protect the life and property of citizens at any cost.

"We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority," the IGP said while chairing a meeting here.

A meeting was held here to review law and order situation in the Federal capital.

All officers of Capital police including SSPs, DIG Security, DIG Headquarters, SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting.

The IGP Islamabad paid tribute to the officers for performing excellent duty to maintain law and order during the protest of a political party.

The meeting reiterated the commitment to maintain the writ of the state by utilizing all available resources.

Islamabad Police is a professional force which had successfully tackled many challenges in every era, said IGP and hoped that it would continue to perform duties with same spirit in the future.