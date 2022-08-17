IHC adjourns plea against FIA action in prohibited funding scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) one week time to file comments in a petition challenging notice to officer of PTI's financial department in prohibited funding matter.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the Muhammad Noman, an officer of PTI's financial department.

Petitioner's Lawyer Ali Gohar adopted the stance that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not ordered any action in its verdict in prohibited funding case.

However, the FIA official adopted the stance that the high up had ordered to conduct inquiry into the matter after the decision of ECP. The FIA requested the court to grant more time for submission of comments in the case.

At this, the court instructed the agency to file its answer within one week and adjourn the case.