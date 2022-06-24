UrduPoint.com

IHC Bars PIMS From Awarding OTs Rebuilding Contract

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

IHC bars PIMS from awarding OTs rebuilding contract

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from awarding a contract to rebuild operation theatres (OTs) of its orthopedics department on a plea, claiming alleged irregularities during the tender process.

Justice Babar Sattar on Thursday issued the order on a petition filed by M/s Biotech Pakistan through its counsel Barrister S M Yawar and Barrister Ali Abbas, seeking a fresh tender and probe by the Federal Investigation Agency into the process of contract awarding.

During the proceedings, Barrister Yawar Abbas argued that nine companies had applied in the bidding process but only four Biotech, Vertex, Radiant and Mediland were invited to participate.

He accused that Vertex and Radiant submitted supporting bids to give benefit to Mediland, which ultimately won the tender.

Barrister Yawar alleged that the biding process was "suspicious and malicious". His client had submitted the lowest bid of $4 million, and Mediland that of around Euros 6.6 million, while the other two bids were of Euros 6.7 million and Euro 6.8 million.

He urged the court to issue a restraining order as section 48 of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules 2004 made it compulsory to suspend the procurement proceedings after submission of a grievance report against the tender process.

Justice Babar Sattar after hearing the counsel's arguments, issued the restraining order and served notices to the PIMS chairman and director, secretary health and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mediland.

The hearing was adjourned till July 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Euro Federal Investigation Agency July Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to provide ..

Careem partners with TCF, Chughtai Labs to providehealth and education benefits ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce ..

Govt to levy super tax on affluent class to reduce budget deficit: Miftah

16 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Sheh ..

Ramiz Raja wants to improve relations with PM Shehbaz Sharif

30 minutes ago
 Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director ..

Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Film ..

1 hour ago
 Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to be ..

Mountaineers Samina Baig and Naila Kiani aim to become the first Pakistani women ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Ma ..

Pakistani athletes win two silver medals at the Mas-Wrestling World Championship ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.