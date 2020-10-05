IHC directs AGPR to release pension of ex-DG FIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed Accountant General of Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to release pension of former director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon and dispose of his case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the case of hearing of a case filed by Bashir Memon against AGPR's decision for non payment of pension.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that under which law the AGPR had stopped the pension of the petitioner and said that the bench would interpret the law in this regard.

The chief justice remarked that the law was so clear in the matter but it would give time to the authority to address itself under the law.

An upright and honest officer can not survive without pension, the Chief Justice said adding Memon's fault was that he resigned from his post.

The court accepted the petition of Bashir Memon and ordered AGPR to release his pension.