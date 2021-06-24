UrduPoint.com
IHC Dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s Appeals Challenging Sentences In Avenfield, Al-Azizia References

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:33 PM

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging sentences in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

A IHC division bench has held that Nawaz Sharif could challenge his conviction if he returned to the country or get caught.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday turned down appeals of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif challenging sentence in Panama and Al-Aziza reference.

A IHC division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict on the appeal of former PM Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was declared as absconder.

The court in its judgement held that Nawaz sharif could appeal for reistating his appeals if he returned to the country or get caught.

Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 for medical treatment after the Lahore High Court gave him permission in this regard. He was bound to return to the country after his treatment but he never returned.

The court now has maintained sentence given by the National Accountability Court (NAB) in Avenfield and Al Azizia reference. He was awarded seven years in Al-Azizia and 10 years imprisonment in Avenfield.

