IHC disposes of petition seeking disconnection of relations with France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sent a case, seeking disconnection of diplomatic relations with France on printing of blasphemous caricatures, to Federal cabinet for necessary actions and disposed of the petition.

The bench remarked that the government had summoned the France ambassador and recorded the protest besides bringing a resolution in National Assembly against this activity.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on a petition moved by Shuhada Foundation's Suleman Shahid seeking disconnection of diplomatic relations with France and ban its products.

The petitioner had named Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Interior and Foreign Office as respondents in the case.

The petitioner's lawyer Tariq Asad informed the court that many Muslim countries including Qatar and Turkey had protested against publishing of blasphemous caricatures.

Most importantly, the president of France had also given the statement to wave the caricatures at two buildings.

The court sent the matter to cabinet and dispose of the case