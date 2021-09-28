IHC grants time to CCP for comments submission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) for submission of comments in a case seeking to stop action against Millat Tractors Limited.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Millat Tractors Limited against the inquiry lodged by the CCP against it.

CCP's Lawyer Faisal Saddiqui submitted the power of attorney and requested the court to grant time for case study. The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till October 25.

The petitioner had stated that CCP along with police raided the Millat Tractors Limited office Lahore on September 2.

The act was based on dishonesty and aiming to harass the management of the company.

The CCP took the files and computer record in its custody. The mobile phones of general manger and other staff were also taken forcibly and the passwords were demanded, the petition said.

The petition claimed that the action taken by the CCP was illegal against the company. The Millat Tractors Limited had not committed any illegality. It prayed the court to declare the action of CCP as void.