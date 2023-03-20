UrduPoint.com

IHC Instructs PTI's Lawyer To Remove Objections On Petitions

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:01 PM

IHC instructs PTI's lawyer to remove objections on petitions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the PTI's leaders to remove objections of the registrar's office on its petition seeking termination of FIRs against them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the PTI's leaders to remove objections of the registrar's office on its petition seeking termination of FIRs against them.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petition challenging FIR registered by Sangjani police station.

Petitioners' lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate adopted the stance that the objection to Imran Khan's plea had also been removed, adding that only the objection related to the biometrics of PTI's chief remained.

He said that he was also submitting a power of attorney on behalf of Imran Khan.

Justice Kayani asked the lawyer to remove all the objections of the registrar's office including the biometrics. Faisal Chaudhry prayed to the court to hear the case on the judicial side after biometric verification.

Justice Kayani remarked that the court would view the case once the biometric verification was done.

