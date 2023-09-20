Open Menu

IHC Quashes Case Against Afghan Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday quashed a case against Afghan national woman for staying in Pakistan without obtaining a visa and said that the Constitution granted the right of asylum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday quashed a case against Afghan national woman for staying in Pakistan without obtaining a visa and said that the Constitution granted the right of asylum.

The court instructed the Ministry of Interior to issue a NOC to the concern woman for traveling to Australia.

Justice Babar Sattar issued the written verdict on the petition filed by Afghan National Raheel Azizi against the registration of a case against her under foreigners act. She was accused of entering Pakistan without obtaining a visa from the authorities.

The order said that the people seeking for asylum couldn't be sent jail. The concern woman had arrived Pakistan as there were threats to her life after regime change in Afghanistan. On this basis, the Australian government had issued visa to her but she couldn't travel abroad due to a case was registered against her in Pakistan.

The court said that under such circumstances, a case couldn't be run against the woman asylum seeker.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA had registered a case against Raheel Azizi under the Section-14 of the Foreigners Act.

