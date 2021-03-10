IHC rejects PTI’s plea challenging victory of Yousaf Raza Gillani as a Senator

(@fidahassanain)

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the PTI’s MNA Ali Nawaz to use the platform of Election Commission of Pakistan as it is already being heard there.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday turned down petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and joint candidate of opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Yousaf Raza Gillani in the Senate Election.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order, observing that unnecessarily dragging the judiciary into political matters was not appropriate.

Syed Yousaf Raza Raza Gillan who was the joint-candidate of PDM and PPP secured victory by defeating PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Senate Election.

Gillani secured 169 votes while Abdul Hafeez Sheikh could get 164 votes while 7 votes were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.