IHC Seeks Arguments In Mandviwala's Acquittal Plea

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought final arguments from both sides after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted comments against acquittal plea of Senate ex-deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday sought final arguments from both sides after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted comments against acquittal plea of Senate ex-deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

The NAB in its comments opposed the acquittal plea of Mandviwala and others in Kidney Hills reference and prayed the court to dismiss the acquittal petitions. The accused had challenged the admissibility of reference after the fresh amendments in NAB Ordinance.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein NAB officials filed its comments against the acquittal pleas.

The accused had adopted the stance that the after the amendments the matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of accountability court and prayed the court to dismiss reference.

The lawyer said the private transaction did not fall under jurisdiction of NAB under new law.

However, the NAB opposed the acquittal plea and prayed to dismiss the acquittal plea. The court sought final arguments from two sides and adjourned hearing till December 15.

