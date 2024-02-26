Open Menu

IHC Seeks NAB Comments In Bail Petition Of PTI Founder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI founder in reference pertaining to a scam, worth 190 million pounds and Al-Qadir Trust

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI founder in reference pertaining to a scam, worth 190 million Pounds and Al-Qadir Trust.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of ex-chairman PTI.

The court served notices to NAB for comments in the reference to 190 million pounds and fixed the case for next week. The same court also declared the bail case of the petitioner as in effective in toshakhana case.

