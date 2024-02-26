IHC Seeks NAB Comments In Bail Petition Of PTI Founder
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI founder in reference pertaining to a scam, worth 190 million pounds and Al-Qadir Trust
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a petition seeking post-arrest bail of PTI founder in reference pertaining to a scam, worth 190 million Pounds and Al-Qadir Trust.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail petition of ex-chairman PTI.
The court served notices to NAB for comments in the reference to 190 million pounds and fixed the case for next week. The same court also declared the bail case of the petitioner as in effective in toshakhana case.
