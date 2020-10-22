IHC seeks progress report regarding shifting of zoo animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought implementation report from the Federal government regarding the shifting of Muragzar Zoo's animals abroad in sanctuaries.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the shifting of Islamabad zoo's animals including bears and elephant 'kavan'.

During the course of proceeding, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tayyab Shah informed the court that a non objection certificate (NoC) had been issued for shifting of bears abroad.

The court was informed that one bear would be shifted to Bulgaria and the second would be sent to Jordon. The bench was further informed that the cage for the elephant had been prepared which would be shifted to zoo.

The court sought progress report from the government and adjourned hearing till November 27.