UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Progress Report Regarding Shifting Of Zoo Animals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

IHC seeks progress report regarding shifting of zoo animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought implementation report from the Federal government regarding the shifting of Muragzar Zoo's animals abroad in sanctuaries.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the shifting of Islamabad zoo's animals including bears and elephant 'kavan'.

During the course of proceeding, Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tayyab Shah informed the court that a non objection certificate (NoC) had been issued for shifting of bears abroad.

The court was informed that one bear would be shifted to Bulgaria and the second would be sent to Jordon. The bench was further informed that the cage for the elephant had been prepared which would be shifted to zoo.

The court sought progress report from the government and adjourned hearing till November 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Progress Bulgaria November Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz lambasts PTI govt over Karachi raid

11 minutes ago

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

26 minutes ago

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 394,827, death ..

51 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

41 minutes ago

Israel delegation visited Sudan in push to normali ..

52 seconds ago

Spain judicial reform plan raises red flag in Brus ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.