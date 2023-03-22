UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notice To Imran Khan In Contempt Case

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 09:12 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to PTI's chairman Imran Khan on contempt of court plea for creating riot and vandalizing the public property in judicial complex Islamabad

The court also clubbed the petition with a case regarding the missing judicial file related to the attendance of PTI's head. The court summoned a report from the IGP and district administration regarding the law and order situation around judicial complex during the appearance of Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case lodged by Assistant Commissioner Shalimar.

The petitioner stated that the court had ordered Imran Khan that he wouldn't create any law and order situation during his attendance.

The PTI's chairman had violated the court orders, he said.

It further said that PTI's activists had been pelting stones on police and judicial complex which left several personnel injured. The police had ensure security arrangements on the directives of this court, it said.

The petition said that PTI's chairman had not followed even one order of this court dated March 17. It prayed the court to initiate a contempt of court proceeding against Imran Khan as per law.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing till April 7.

